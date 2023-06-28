 Rain impact: Sudden dip in hotel occupancy in Kangra : The Tribune India

A wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photo: KamalJeet



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 27

Heavy rain and landslides after the onset of monsoon rain have adversely hit tourism in Kangra region. Though there was no major damage in Kangra district due to rain and no road has been blocked, hotel occupancy in Dharamsala region that includes McLeodganj, Dharamkot and Bhagsunag areas, the most popular tourist destinations in Kangra region, has plummeted from 60 per cent to about 25 per cent.

Hotel occupancy was about 100 per cent in Dharamsala last weekend. Road routes getting blocked and reports of tourists being stranded in other parts of the state have hit the tourism industry. From 100 per cent on the weekend, the hotel occupancy dropped to 60 per cent on Monday and on Tuesday it was 25 per cent. Hotel & Restaurant Association Gen Secy

Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of the Smart City Dharamsala Hotel and Restaurant Association, said that occupancy was about 100 per cent in Dharamsala hotels last weekend. Road routes getting blocked and the reports of tourists being stranded in other parts of the state have hit the tourism industry in Dharamsala hard. From 100 per cent on the weekend, the hotel occupancy dropped to 60 per cent on Monday and today it was about 25 per cent.

Dinesh Kumar, a tour operator, said that there was sudden dip in online inquires for booking in Kangra region. Just a week ago, people were making online inquires regarding various parts of Kangra district like Dharamsala, McLeodganj and Bir Billing. However, after reports of massive landslides in other parts of the state, including Mandi and Kullu districts, sudden dip has been seen in online queries and booking for hotels in the region.

Ashwani Bamba, president of the hotel and restaurant association of Kangra, said that during monsoons landslides and blocking of roads was common in hills. These incidents happen in the entire Himalayan or hilly regions across the country. However, over the past few years some electronic media channels were highlighting these incidents so much that it was causing scare among tourists. The regions like Kangra valley are least affected due to landslides or monsoon related incidents. The tourists coming to the Kangra region should be advised against going into the hills for trekking during monsoon. But a picture should not be projected as if entire Himachal was unsafe during rainy season.

The hoteliers and people associated with the tourism industry in Kangra region said that the government should come forward with an advisory for tourists keen on travelling to the hills during monsoon season rather issuing warning. The natural disasters happen in other parts of the country also during monsoon. People should be cautious while travelling and they should not be scared away, the hoteliers said.

