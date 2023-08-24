Rain in Kangra, slush floods houses

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 23

Heavy rain lashed various areas of Kangra district today. Residents of the Kotla region said following heavy rainfall throughout the night, water and muck suddenly flooded their houses in the morning.

Affected people termed it as a cloudburst, but the district administration said it might have been due to the seepage of water in the adjoining hill and sudden landslides.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said a team of district administration officials had been sent to Kotla to extend help to the affected people.

With heavy rain lashing the region over the past 24 hours, many roads were blocked due to landslides. The Kangra-Ranital road was blocked due to landslides in the night. In the morning, the PWD officials managed to clear the muck and the traffic was restored.

The people whose houses have been damaged due to landslides are having sleepless nights. Most of the rivers in the region are also in spate. However, no major damage was reported due to flashfloods till the filing of this report.

