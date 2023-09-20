Rain lashes Kangra, rivers in spate

Dharamsala, September 19
Most of the rivers in the region were in spate today following heavy rain in Kangra and Una districts.
In Una district, the Swan river was in spate. The district administration had to stop traffic on the Jhalera-Galluwal bridge due to the heavy flow of water in the river. However, traffic was restored in the evening after the water level in the river receded.
Landslides due to heavy rain were reported on various roads in Una and Kangra districts. A car was damaged after muck fell on it on the Una-Chintpurni road. However, all people travelling in the car, which later caught fire, escaped unhurt as they managed to deboard it in time.
Meanwhile, the district administrations of Kangra and Una issued a warning to people not to got near rivers or nullahs that were prone to flashfloods following heavy rain.
