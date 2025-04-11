DT
PT
Rain lashes Shimla, surrounding areas

Rain lashes Shimla, surrounding areas

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Hailstones lash Shimla city on Thursday, bringing down the temperature. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Shimla and its surrounding areas were lashed by sudden and sharp rain and light hail this evening. At some places in the apple belt of upper Shimla, hailstones and a thunderstorm were recorded. The sudden showers pushed down the soaring temperatures, providing relief to people enduring heat wave conditions at various places in the state, especially in the hill stations.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for a few spells of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunderstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur and Shimla over the next 12 hours.

The department has also issued an orange alert for a few light to moderate spells of rain, accompanied by a thunderstorm and lightning, at a few places in Mandi, Kullu and Shimla districts till late in the evening. Lightning can damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

