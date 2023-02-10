Rain, light snowfall likely today

PTI

Shimla, February 9

Light to moderate snowfall and rain are expected at many places in mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on February 10 and at isolated places on February 11 as a fresh Western Disturbance lies over the region.

The local Meteorological (MeT) Department station has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in lower and mid-hills and plains on February 10.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Light snowfall occurred at few places during the past 24 hours. Koksar and Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded 2 cm and 1 cm snow while Keylong recorded minimum temperature at minus 8.1 degrees Celsius.

As many as 132 roads — 119 in Lahaul and Spiti, six in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Kangra and one in Shimla district — are closed for vehicular traffic due to recent spells of snowfall in the state.

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of the state as sky remained overcast and strong velocity icy winds lashed the region.

The maximum temperatures would remain predominantly normal and minimum temperatures would be below normal in parts of Chamba, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla and normal in the rest of the state from February 10 to 16 while rainfall would be below normal in all districts of the state, said the MeT office.

The state received 92.2 mm rains from January 1 to February 8 against normal rainfall of 109.1 mm, a deficit of 15 per cent.