Rain likely to continue in Himachal till June 28; yellow alerts issued for 4 districts

The southwest monsoon is expected to remain active across Himachal Pradesh over the coming days, with the State Meteorological Centre forecasting continued rainfall till June 28. The weather office has issued yellow alerts across the state till June 26, warning of adverse weather conditions in several districts.

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According to the forecast, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts are likely to experience heavy rain at isolated places on June 23. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected in these districts. The weather activity is likely to bring down maximum temperatures by 2°C to 3°C over the next few days, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain close to normal.

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During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at isolated places, although weather remained largely dry in most parts of the state. Both minimum and maximum temperatures stayed within the normal range.

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Minimum temperatures across Himachal ranged between 6°C and 26°C, while maximum temperatures varied from 21°C to 35°C. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 35.4°C, whereas Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district registered the lowest minimum temperature at 6.3°C.

Among major stations, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 22.8°C, Dharamsala 31°C, Manali 26°C, Solan 29.5°C, Kangra 33°C, Mandi 30.4°C and Chamba 27.5°C.