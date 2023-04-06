Rain, low temperature to hit apple, stone fruit production

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 5

The lack of snowfall and inadequate winter rain, coupled with unseasonal rain and low temperatures for around over three weeks are likely to hit the production of apple and stone fruits this season.

“The bloom has been erratic due to inadequate chilling hours. And now untimely rain at the time of bloom has made the situation worse,” says DP Sharma, Head, Department of Fruit Science, University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

Growers as well as experts say the apple orchards in low to mid heights have been hit hard by the unfavourable weather. As for stone fruits, plum seems to have suffered the maximum damage, particularly in Shimla and Mandi districts. “I think the plum yield could be around 50 per cent less this year as compared to the last year,” said Deepak Singha, a plum grower from Kotgarh.

However, in Kullu, plum has escaped the vagaries of the weather. “As for cherry, it’s difficult to say anything with certainty at this stage. The apricot, though, seems fine,” said Singha. Pear, too, has been affected adversely in Shimla district.

Apple orchards at lower than 6,500 feet have been affected to a varying degree in the major apple producing districts of Shimla, Kullu and Mandi. “Around 70 per cent orchards at 5,000 feet to 7,000 feet were in full bloom over the last week or so. Rain and low temperatures will affect the fruit setting in these orchards,” said Lokender Bisht, president of Progressive Growers Association.

“An average temperature of 17 to 21 degree Celsius is required during the bloom for good fruit setting. But the average temperatures over the last two weeks have been around 11-12 degree Celsius, with night temperatures plummeting to 2-3 degree Celsius,” he said.

The orchards roughly above 7,000 are yet to hit the bloom stage so they have not been affected by the recent rains. “At higher elevation, we are expecting good fruits setting if weather stays warm and dry now. The orchards in low heights have been badly affected, while the impact in mid heights has been marginal,” said Ravinder Sisodia, an orchardist from Mandi.

Surender Thakur, who has an apple orchard at 5,200 feet in Theog, says a good yield is quite unlikely this year. “First, the bloom has not been good due to the lack of moisture in winters. And now, the favourable weather is missing for good pollination. Due to volatile fluctuation in temperatures, good fruit setting is unlikely to happen,” he said.

Also, the cold weather has limited the bee activity, the key factor in pollination. “The bees have started dying due to cold weather at many places,” said Kushal Mungta, an orchardist from Jubbal-Hatkoti.

Harvest affected