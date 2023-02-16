Rain shelter near CM's residence being misused

A rain shelter close to the Chief Minister's official residence is being misused by some miscreants for consumption of alcohol. Empty bottles of liquor and water can be seen dumped under a bench in the rain shelter. The police should take strict action against those misusing the public place. Rohit, Shimla

Garbage being dumped in the open in Nahan

IN Nahan, many people are throwing garbage in the open. Though the civic body has installed CCTVs at various places, some people continue to throw garbage at various public places. The Municipal Council authorities should impose hefty fine on such people to stop the practice. Ranjna, Nahan

Dog menace goes on unabated

R ABID dogs have caused panic among people in Kumarsain town in Shimla. In the past three weeks, these dogs have attacked several persons, leaving them injured. The administration should take steps to solve the problem so that people are not inconvenienced. Ravi, Kumarsain

