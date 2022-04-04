Is a civic issue bothering you?

Rain shelter on Mandi highway cries for attention

A rain shelter built on the Pathankot Mandi National Highway at Nalti Pul, 10 km from Palampur, is in dilapidated state. The shelter was constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in 1970, and it has never been repaired since then. Two years back, it came under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), but repair work still has not been initiated. Locals have made several requests to NHAI officials but in vain. — Dharaman, Mandi

Unnecessary haste by bus conductors irks passengers

C onductors of local buses in Shimla yell at people to disembark the moment a bus stops. Most of them don’t even give time to disembark comfortably even to the elderly passengers. Such haste on the part of the bus operators could lead to passengers sustaining injuries while getting down. The concerned authorities should look into the issue and get the needful done so that any mishap could be avoided. — Ramesh, Shimla