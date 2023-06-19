Rain shelter turns into haunt of drug addicts

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 18

A rain shelter at Saproon along the Solan-Shimla highway has become a refuge for drug addicts. New rain shelters have come up along the national highway that was widened recently but this is an old structure located near the entrance of the Housing Board Colony in Ward Number 12.

Drug addicts can be seen sleeping in the rain shelter after consuming liquor and drugs. They often misbehave with women, who are now fearful of passing by the shelter during late hours.

“Since the rain shelter is now located several feet above the highway, it no longer serves as a shelter for commuters waiting for a bus. No bus halts near this rain shelter and it has been reduced to a hub of anti-social activities,” rues local resident Sushma.

Deputy Mayor Rajeev Kaura says, “A request has been made to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove the shelter, as it is neither a halting point for buses nor commuters use it. Moreover, women face inconvenience while walking past the shelter due to the presence of addicts there,” he adds.