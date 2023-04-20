Rain, snow across state; temperature dips 10°C

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 19

The state witnessed light to heavy rainfall at several places and snowfall in higher reaches over the past 24 hours. The latest spell of precipitation has reduced the temperature significantly.

Two days ago, Una recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41°C. Today, it recorded a maximum of 33.2°C. Overall, the average maximum temperature has gone down by around 10°C over the past 24 hours.

More Rain expected today We are expecting light to moderate rainfall at several places in the state on Thursday as well. The intensity of the precipitation will, however, be less in comparison to Wednesday. —Surender Paul, Director, Met office, Shimla

Light snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu and Kinnaur districts, while light to heavy rainfall was witnessed across the state along with lightning and thunderstorm.

The rainfall was widespread, with isolated places receiving heavy rain, said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Gondla and Kumkumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district received 6.5 cm and 5.9 cm snowfall, respectively, while Jogindernagar in Mandi district received 4.6 cm rainfall, Kotkhai (Shimla) 4.6 cm and Bhuntar (Kullu) 3.5 cm.

“We are expecting light to moderate rainfall at several places tomorrow as well. The intensity of the precipitation will, however, be less in today’s comparison. From April 22 onwards, we are expecting sunny weather for five-seven days,” said Paul. Apple growers feel the intense rain will reduce the fruit production. “The rain continued almost throughout the day. It will damage the flower and affect bee activity,” said an apple grower.

Ten roads are shut for vehicular traffic, while 59 power transformers have been affected.