Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, October 16
Widespread rains in Himachal Pradesh and snowfall in the upper reaches of the state led to a sharp fall in temperatures as the weather department issued a "yellow alert", warning of heavy rains and thunderstorms on Monday.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the western disturbance would continue to impact the state till Tuesday and weather would remain dry from Wednesday onwards.
The Churdhar ranges in Sirmaur, Rohtang Pass and Jalori Pass in Kullu, and Hato Peak and Chanshal in Shimla received snow. The state capital witnessed overcast conditions as rains lashed the city as well as Solan.
Dalhousie received 6 cm of rain while Shimla, Solan, Mashobra, Narkanda, Palampur and Poanta Sahib received 1 to 4 mm of rain.
Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district experienced the coldest night of the season so far with a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius while the upper reaches and mountain passes shivered under sub-zero temperatures.
