Rain, snow likely across Himachal from Jan 9-10; Lahaul-Spiti’s Kukumseri coldest at -10.2°C

Shimla, January 6
The local meteorological office here on Saturday predicted a wet spell in the state on January 9 and 10 with the possibility of rain and snowfall across the state.
The MeT also cautioned of dense fog during the morning hours in Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Kangra, Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib and Dhaulakuan) and Solan (Baddi and Nalagarh) districts on Sunday.
Another fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 8, it added. The MeT predicted rain in low hills on January 9 and rain and snow at isolated places in mid and high hills on January 9 and 10.
There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures across different places in the state on Saturday and Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination
Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 m...
Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them
The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted the attempted hijacking o...
Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...
Day after attack on officials in West Bengal, ED issues lookout notice against TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh
The ED’s notice has been shared with all airport authorities...
Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum
The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of ...