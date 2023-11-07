Rain, snow likely from tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Shimla, November 6

Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive rain and snow from November 8 to 10 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the meteorological station here said on Monday. The hill state will witness dry weather on November 7, 11 and 12, it said.

There was no significant change in minimum temperatures in the state which remained marginally below normal at most places. Keylong was the coldest place in the state with the mercury settling at a low of minus 0.2° Celsius. Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 30.4° Celsius.

