Rain, snow likely in Himachal mid and high hills on March 12-13

PTI

Shimla, March 9

Light to moderate rainfall and snow is predicted in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh’s mid and high hills on March 12 and 13 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region, the Met office here said on Thursday.

Widespread rainfall lashed several parts of the state in the past 24 hours. Jhandutta recorded the highest rainfall at 30 mm, followed by Mashobra (22 mm), Jubbar Hatti (17 mm), Shimla and Rajgarh (16 mm each), Sundernagar (14 mm), Bilaspur (12 mm), Gohar (11 mm) and Sangla (10 mm), it said.

The rainfall, however, did not significantly affect the temperatures.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place with a night temperature of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius while Una recorded the highest day temperature at 31.2 degrees.