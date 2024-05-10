Rain, snow likely over next 5 days in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

The Weather Department has issued a yellow alert for rain and snowfall over the next five to six days across the state. The precipitation is likely to be accompanied by a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places. The precipitation is also likely to increase in intensity and distribution on May 12 and reduce May 14 onwards across Himachal Pradesh.

Over the next one week, the maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal. The temperatures in some areas of Kullu may fall appreciably below normal.

The minimum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal and appreciably below normal in some parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba and Shimla. In some parts of Lahaul and Spiti, the minimum temperatures could slip markedly below normal.

The maximum temperatures over the past 24 hours had been below normal at most places in the state.

