Rain, snow on cards in Himachal this weekend

PTI

Shimla, December 29

The Met office has predicted rainfall or snow in isolated parts of the mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday under the impact of a fresh western disturbance lying over the region. Moderate to dense fog might occur in the lower hills during the mornings, leading to reduced visibility, it said on Friday.

The Met office on Friday predicted rainfall and snow at isolated places in the mid and lower hills and moderate to dense fog during the mornings in the next 48 hours in Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra, Paonta Sahib and Dhaula Kuan (Sirmaur), Baddi and Nalagarh (Solan).

The state witnessed a clear day but the sky became partially overcast in Shimla and its surrounding areas during the evening. Some places in the lower hills witnessed moderate to dense fog, reducing visibility in the morning.

The key hill stations are bracing to welcome tourists for New Year festivities and hoteliers are upbeat that the forecast of rain and snow will further boost footfall.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Una recorded the highest day temperature at 24°C while Kukumseri reported the lowest night temperature at -9.4°C.

