Rain, snowfall disrupt life in Kangra valley

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 27

Snowfall in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges and the upper reaches of Chhota Bhangal and Bara Bhangal areas paralysed normal life in the Kangra valley today. Lower areas of the district were lashed by moderate to heavy rain. The upper areas of the Kangra region are in the grip of a cold wave.

High-velocity winds accompanied by heavy rain also affected power supply and telecommunication services. Vehicular traffic to Chhota Bhangal and Billing was suspended because of the snowfall and hailstorms at Billing, Kothi Kohar and Bara Gram.

The Thamsar Pass, located 18,000 feet above sea level and the gateway to Bara Bhangal, recorded 40 cm of snow till this evening. Paragliding at Bir-Billing remained suspended following rain and a hailstorm. Most of the hotels in Palampur, Bir, Gopalpur and Baijnath were empty despite it being a weekend.

A spokesman for the state government said that the Meteorological Department had forecast a clear sky from Monday. Meanwhile, the Kangra district administration has advised tourists not to visit Billing because the narrow road leading to the tourist place was slippery. However, the road is likely to open from Wednesday and then tourists could visit it for enjoying paragliding.