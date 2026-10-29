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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh from October 29

Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh from October 29

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A yellow alert has also been issued for October 30. File
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Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness another spell of rain and snowfall from October 29, with the Meteorological Centre issuing yellow alerts for six districts, warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Mandi and Sirmaur are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on October 29. A yellow alert has also been issued for October 30.

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The weather office has warned that heavy showers could damage standing crops and cause partial damage to vulnerable structures and huts.

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Higher reaches of the state are likely to receive snowfall until November 2, while plains and low and middle hills are expected to experience rain until November 1. Minimum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures are likely to decline by 2°C to 5°C during this period.

Weather conditions are expected to improve from November 3, with dry weather forecast across the state.

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Meanwhile, most parts of Himachal Pradesh experienced dry weather and sunshine during the past 24 hours.

Sundernagar recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1°C, followed by Kangra at 29.3°C, Bilaspur at 29°C, Bhuntar at 28.7°C, Mandi at 28.2°C and Dharamshala at 28°C. Shimla recorded a maximum of 23.5°C, while Manali registered 22.5°C and Kalpa 20.1°C.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 32.4°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti registered the lowest minimum temperature at minus 2.7°C.

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