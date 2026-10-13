DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rain, snowfall to intensify in Himachal from Oct 14, yellow alert issued

Rain, snowfall to intensify in Himachal from Oct 14, yellow alert issued

7 districts, including Shimla, Mandi and Kullu, likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and hail; precipitation to continue till Oct 17

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:05 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rain, snowfall likely till Oct 17, mercury set to dip. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

Snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in other parts of Himachal Pradesh are set to intensify from October 14 onwards. The State Meteorological Centre has issued yellow weather alerts for the state till October 15.

According to the centre, yellow alerts have been issued for seven districts — Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur and Una — for October 14. Light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail are likely at isolated places across the state throughout the day. Hailstorms could cause significant damage to standing crops. Light precipitation has also been forecast for the rest of the state.

Advertisement

The centre has also forecast continued precipitation across the state till October 17, after which the weather is expected to remain clear. During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 4°C.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, very light precipitation was recorded in the state during the past 24 hours, while the weather remained mostly dry. Minimum temperatures were normal and ranged from 0°C to 21°C, while maximum temperatures ranged from 13°C to 33°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8°C, Dharamshala 27°C, Manali 19.8°C, Mandi 29.5°C, Solan 27°C, Nahan 27.2°C, Kalpa 22.8°C, Bhuntar 30°C, Sundernagar 30.3°C, Keylong 13.3°C, Kangra 29.5°C, Kufri 18.8°C, Bilaspur 30°C and Chamba 27.5°C.

Advertisement

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 0.5°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts