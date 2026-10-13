Rain, snowfall to intensify in Himachal from Oct 14, yellow alert issued

Snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in other parts of Himachal Pradesh are set to intensify from October 14 onwards. The State Meteorological Centre has issued yellow weather alerts for the state till October 15.

According to the centre, yellow alerts have been issued for seven districts — Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur and Una — for October 14. Light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail are likely at isolated places across the state throughout the day. Hailstorms could cause significant damage to standing crops. Light precipitation has also been forecast for the rest of the state.

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The centre has also forecast continued precipitation across the state till October 17, after which the weather is expected to remain clear. During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 4°C.

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Meanwhile, very light precipitation was recorded in the state during the past 24 hours, while the weather remained mostly dry. Minimum temperatures were normal and ranged from 0°C to 21°C, while maximum temperatures ranged from 13°C to 33°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8°C, Dharamshala 27°C, Manali 19.8°C, Mandi 29.5°C, Solan 27°C, Nahan 27.2°C, Kalpa 22.8°C, Bhuntar 30°C, Sundernagar 30.3°C, Keylong 13.3°C, Kangra 29.5°C, Kufri 18.8°C, Bilaspur 30°C and Chamba 27.5°C.

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The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 0.5°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.