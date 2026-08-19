Himachal: Rain-swollen nullah turns school in Nahan village into island, 52 rescued

Ambika Sharma

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Tribune News Service

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Solan, August 18

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Students and staff of Government Senior Secondary and Primary School, Matar, in Nahan had a harrowing time on Tuesday as a seasonal nullah swelled following incessant rain, cutting off the school and leaving 43 students and nine staff members marooned for several hours.

Heavy rain lashing Sirmaur since Tuesday morning led to a sudden surge in the water flow around the school. The raging nullah on one side and copious runoff from a steep hillside on the other left the educational complex virtually cut off, with strong currents making all exits unsafe.

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According to officials, 31 students and eight teachers at the Government Senior Secondary School were stranded, while 12 students and a teacher at the primary school located above the senior secondary school were also trapped.

With the water continuing to flow strongly, the school staff exercised restraint and decided not to risk evacuating the children until the water level receded. The situation, meanwhile, triggered anxiety among parents who were worried about the safety of their children.

The school authorities sought the intervention of the district administration, following which Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma directed the mobilisation of rescue resources. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was requisitioned, while local administrative teams, fire personnel and Home Guards were also deployed.

Verma said the seasonal nullah had come into spate following incessant rainfall in the area. She said all 43 students and nine staff members from the two schools were eventually rescued safely as the water receded, with the help of Home Guards, fire personnel and the NDRF.

The administration has advised residents to avoid rivers, streams and fast-flowing seasonal nullahs during the monsoon and refrain from undertaking unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall.