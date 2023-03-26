Rain, thunderstorm damage crops in Kangra, Una dists

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 25

Heavy rain and a thunderstorm, which lashed Kangra and Una districts yesterday, have damaged wheat, potato and vegetable crops. Experts have now warned farmers about the outbreak of fungal diseases.

25% damage likely Maximum damage caused to wheat crop in Fatehpur, Nurpur and Indora areas of Kangra district

In Una district, the wheat crop damaged in Una, Amb, Bangana and Haroli areas

Around 25% damage likely to wheat, vegetable and mustard crops in lower areas of the state, say experts

According to sources in the Agriculture Department, the maximum damage to the wheat crop was caused in Fatehpur, Nurpur and Indora in Kangra district where the crop was in the ripening stage.

In Una district, the wheat crop suffered damage in Una, Amb, Bangana and Haroli areas. Experts say that dry weather conditions in February and thunderstorms in the past few days are likely to have caused around 25 per cent damage to wheat, vegetable and mustard crops in lower areas of the state, mostly in Una and Kangra districts.

HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of Palampur Agriculture University, said today that the total rainfall in the state during the current rabi season (October1, 2022, to March 23, 2023) was 219.2 mm, around 39 per cent below normal (360.2 mm).

The rainfall across the state in February and March was 71 per cent and 47 per cent below normal, respectively. Since most of the cultivatable area in the state is dependent on rain, deficient precipitation has caused considerable damage to various crops. Increased humidity is also likely to affect crops.

Chaudhary said that the wheat crop was nearing maturity in lower parts of the state, while it was in the heading stage in mid hills and high hills. Farmers should ensure proper drainage in their fields.

He said that the weather was conducive for the outbreak of yellow rust and powdery mildew in wheat crop. Farmers should spray Propiconazole (0.1 per cent) to check yellow rust and Carbendazin (0.05 per cent) to check powdery mildew when the symptoms appear.

According to him, there may be incidences of aphid attack on the mustard crop. The potato crop is in the tuber formation stage in mid hills and this stage is susceptible to suffering damage due to waterlogged conditions. So, proper drainage should be ensured in the fields. There may be an incidence of late blight. To control it, farmers should spray Ridomil MZ or Metamil (2.5 g per litre).