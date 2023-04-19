Rain, thunderstorm in Shimla, Manali

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm lashed Shimla, Manali and several other parts of the state today. While light rain started in Shimla in the afternoon, the intensity increased in the evening.

In Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Bilaspur, Chamba and Kangra hailstorm has been reported from isolated places.

“Over the next two days, we are expecting rainfall in most parts of the state and some snowfall in higher reaches,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Following the rain today, the soaring temperatures have slipped down. While Una had recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius on Monday, several other towns had crossed 35 degree Celsius. The highest temperature today was recorded at Dhaulakuan at 38.7 degree Celsius. “The maximum temperatures will reduce further over the next couple of days,” said Paul.

For tomorrow, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places across the state. The weather department has advised the farmers to take prescribed precautions as hailstorm could damage standing crops and fruits.