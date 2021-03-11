Rain, thunderstorm lash Shimla, Solan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 16

Freak weather conditions prevailed in several parts of Himahcal today. Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur

and Mandi districts witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rain and hail.

The local MeT office has warned of thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with a speed of 30 kmph to 40 kmph at isolated places in higher hills tomorrow. It has also predicted a wet spell in the region over the next four days and rainfall at many places on May 17.

Meanwhile, the region witnessed sporadic rainfall. Rajgarh was the wettest with 19 mm of rain, followed by Fagu 15 mm, Solan 13 mm, Shimla 9 mm, Dharamsala 6.2 mm, Pandoh 3 mm, Kukumseri and Mashobra 2 mm and Bhuntar 1 mm.

In spite of rain and thunderstorm, the maximum temperatures continued to rise. Una district recorded the highest temperature of 44.4°C while Sundernagar and Bhuntar recorded the maximum temperatures of 38°C and 37.4°C.

The post-winter seasonal rainfall deficit from March 1 to May 16 was 86 per cent but the monthly rainfall deficit from May 1 to 16 was lower at 54 per cent, as Sirmaur and Kangra received 50 per cent and 10 per cent excess rain.

However, the minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches but stayed above normal at most of the places. Keylong was the coldest at 7.7°C.

