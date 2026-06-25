Rain to continue in Himachal till July 1; yellow alert issued for 5 districts

Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience continuous rainfall till July 1, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for several districts up to June 29. The alert for June 26 covers Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba districts, where light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected at isolated places.

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Despite the wet spell, no significant change is anticipated in maximum and minimum temperatures across the state over the next few days. Meteorologists have indicated that temperatures are likely to remain within the normal range.

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During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was reported at isolated places, while most parts of the state remained dry. Both maximum and minimum temperatures stayed close to normal levels. Maximum temperatures across Himachal ranged between 18°C and 38°C, while minimum temperatures varied from 6°C to 28°C.

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Among major towns, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 25°C, Dharamshala 33.1°C, Manali 25.2°C, Solan 29°C, Kangra 32.9°C, Mandi 34.2°C and Nahan 33.3°C. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 37.2°C, while the lowest minimum temperature of 6.6°C was reported from Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.