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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rain to continue in Himachal today; yellow alert issued for 5 districts

Rain to continue in Himachal today; yellow alert issued for 5 districts

Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in Kullu, Kangra, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul & Spiti; temperatures to remain near normal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:24 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in Kullu, Kangra, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul & Spiti; temperatures to remain near normal. Image credit/File photo
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Rain is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh as the State’s Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather alert for five districts of the state for Thursday.

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Kullu, Kangra, Kinnaur Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti will be experiencing light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds throughout the day. However, temperatures are expected to remain stable with no changes.

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Shimla recorded 16.5°C minimum temperature, Dharamshala 21.3°C, Kangra 22.4°C, Solan 17.4°C, Mandi 22.3°C, Una 22.5°C, Bilaspur 22°C, Hamirpur 23.6°C, Keylong 13°C, Kalpa 11.8°C, Nahan 21.5°C, Sundernagar 20.6°C, Kufri 14.1°C, Narkanda 12°C and Reckongpeo 15.7°C.

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Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minimum temperature of 6.6°C.

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