Rain to continue in Himachal; yellow warning issued for 10 districts

Rain is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather alert for 10 districts of the state.

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The districts are Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti.

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Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely to continue in isolated places of these districts throughout the day.

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However, minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal on Sunday as no large changes will be recorded in them.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 18°C, Dharamshala 19.7°C, Manali 16.4°C, Kangra 23°C, Bilaspur 24.5°C, Hamirpur 24.4°C, Una 21.2°C, Nahan 21.3°C, Mandi 22.7°C, Solan 20.1°C, Bhuntar 20°C, Sundernagar 21.9°C, Keylong 10.8°C, Kufri 16.4°C and in Paonta Sahib it was 27°C.

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The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 10.1°C which was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti.