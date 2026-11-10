Rain variability riddle for Solan farmers

The role of weather updates is becoming increasingly significant for farmers as rainfall variability over the years has posed a new challenge. Irrigation and agricultural operations are heavily dependent on rain as a majority of the landholdings in Himachal Pradesh are rain-fed.

“Solan district witnessed stark rain variability over the past few years with the summer monsoon rainfall data from 2020 to 2026 indicating both rain deficit as well as surplus,” says Dr PK Baweja, Professor and Head, Department of Agrometeorology and Environmental Science, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

The district had experienced a high rainfall deficit of 35.1 per cent in 2020. However, the deficit declined to 11.2 per cent in 2021, further to 3.1 per cent in 2022 but increased to 20.9 per cent in 2024 while once again declining to 17 per cent in 2026. In contrast, rainfall was above normal in 2023 and 2025, with a surplus of 48.1 per cent and 44.5 per cent, respectively.

In 2026, Solan district has once again experienced below normal rainfall during the summer monsoon season, highlighting the uneven distribution of rainfall over years.

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The rain deficit observed in Solan district was however consistent with the long-range forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in April and May as below normal seasonal rainfall was projected in the country during the 2026 southwest monsoon season.

The rainfall deficit in the district had peaked to 35.1 per cent during 2020, followed by 20.9 per cent in 2024 and 17.0 per cent in 2026. The monthly variation during 2020 showed a rain deficit of 57.1 per cent, 33.1 per cent and 95.5 per cent in June, August and September while a surplus of 3.9 per cent was reported in July. Whereas in 2026, the district experienced a rain surplus of 15.8 per cent and 5.5 per cent in June and July, while a rainfall deficit of 47.6 per cent and 46.9 per cent was observed in August and September.

Such variations disrupt usual farm practices as the presence of rain is the deciding factor for various agricultural activities.

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“According to the 2020 southwest monsoon, the end of season report of the India Meteorological Department also reported that the northwest division of India experienced rainfall deficit (84 per cent of long period average) mainly due to the fact that most of the low-pressure systems had dissipated before reaching northern latitudes. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while issuing the long range forecast in April 2020, had stated that El Nino conditions were prevailing over the Pacific ocean. The IMD analysis depicted the weakening of El Nino and the development of La Nina during the second half of the monsoon season in 2020,” says Baweja.

In 2026, the seasonal rainfall forecast issued by the IMD for the southwest monsoon was accurate, while the forecasts of El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions were broadly consistent with their observed evolution.

Heavy rainfall in the district in 2026 has been attributed to the occurrence of four Western Disturbances in June and five in July, as per the 2026 southwest monsoon end of season report of the IMD.

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On July 10 and 11, Solan district recorded 113.0 mm and 80.2 mm of rainfall. Such rain variability, which differs from year to year, has increased the significance of district-level weather updates so that farmers can plan their agricultural operations according to local soil-moisture conditions and crop requirements.

In view of the below normal monsoon rainfall recorded in Solan during 2026, farm scientists have suggested a slew of measures for farmers. Baweja has advised the farmers to adopt efficient water-management practices to conserve available water and maintain soil moisture. “Rainwater harvesting through farm ponds, rooftop rainwater collection and the construction or maintenance of water-storage structures should be encouraged, wherever feasible. Irrigation should be scheduled according to crop requirements and soil-moisture conditions, preferably during the cooler hours of the day, to minimise evaporation losses. Drip and sprinkler irrigation systems may be adopted, wherever suitable, to improve water-use efficiency,” he says.

The adoption of additional measures like mulching with locally available organic materials can help reduce evaporation and conserve soil moisture. “Farmers should avoid unnecessary irrigation application and prioritise water for crops at critical growth stages. These measures will help conserve water resources, reduce the impact of rainfall deficiency and support sustainable agricultural production,” says Baweja.