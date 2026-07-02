DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rain wreaks havoc in Chamba, cuts off roads, damages houses

Rain wreaks havoc in Chamba, cuts off roads, damages houses

Heavy rainfall since early morning led to multiple landslides, forcing the closure of key roads, including the Chamba-Salooni-Himgiri Road, the Salooni-Dand road, and stretches of the Chamba-Tissa highway

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Chamba, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A road blocked by a massive landslide in the Pangi valley of Chamba district.
Advertisement

The first spell of the southwest monsoon caused widespread disruption across several parts of Chamba district on Wednesday, triggering landslides, flooding homes, damaging agricultural land and disrupting road connectivity in the Salooni and Churah subdivisions.

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall since early morning led to multiple landslides, forcing the closure of key roads, including the Chamba-Salooni-Himgiri Road, the Salooni-Dand road, and stretches of the Chamba-Tissa highway. Commuters, government employees, and schoolchildren faced significant inconvenience as bus services were suspended and traffic came to a standstill at several points.

Advertisement

On the Chamba-Tissa highway, movement remained suspended during the morning near Pangola Nallah after rising water levels brought debris onto the road. The route was later reopened in the afternoon as conditions improved.

Advertisement

In the tribal Pangi subdivision, the Sach-Sechu road was blocked following a major landslide. In Lanot gram panchayat of Salooni subdivision, two houses were extensively damaged after rainwater and debris entered the structures.

Locals said large volumes of mud and debris flowed downhill, accumulating on rooftops before entering homes and damaging both buildings and household belongings. Despite efforts to divert the flow, the intensity of runoff made it unsafe for residents to remain inside.

Advertisement

Heavy rain also inundated a shop in Dhutta village, damaging stored goods. Farmers across the region reported losses to crops and orchards after floodwater and silt entered agricultural fields. Lanot gram panchayat pradhan Des Raj said he had visited affected families and urged the government to provide immediate financial assistance.

Salooni Tehsildar Abhiraj Singh Thakur said the local patwari had been directed to assess the damage and prepare a report. “Information about rain-related damage is also being received from other areas. Reports are being compiled so that affected families can receive government relief at the earliest,” he said.

Public Works Department officials said restoration work was taken up immediately after the rain. While some roads were reopened by afternoon, others were cleared and restored by evening. The authorities urged motorists to exercise caution during the monsoon, noting that the risk of landslides and falling rocks remains high in the hilly region.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts