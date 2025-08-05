DT
PT
Rain wreaks havoc in North

Rain wreaks havoc in North

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:49 AM Aug 05, 2025 IST
Three people drowned in Uttarakhand as rain continued to wreak havoc in the region.

Thirteen districts in Uttar Pradesh have been flooded, with major rivers like Ganga, Yamuna and Betwa flowing above the danger mark at several places. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted an aerial survey in Sawai Madhopur district to assess the damage caused by flood-like situation following heavy rainfall.

In Uttarkhand, one person was swept away by strong currents of the Bhakhra stream near Haldwani.

Another two had drowned in a swollen stream near Bhujiyaghat on Haldwani road on Sunday.

