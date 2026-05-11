Rainfall, hail to intensify in Himachal Pradesh; orange and yellow warnings issued

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness an intense spell of rainfall and hailstorm from May 12 onwards as the State Meteorological Department has issued an orange and a yellow weather warning for several districts of the state for May 12.

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The department has issued an orange warning for Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmour districts for May 12, resulting in heavy rainfall, hailstorm accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated places of these districts.

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Similarly, yellow warning has been issued for Solan, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Chamba districts, resulting in thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in isolated places of these districts. Additionally, a yellow warning has also been issued for the state till May 15.

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The department has forecasted continuous precipitation across the state May 16, after which weather in the state will remain dry. However, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 6°C in the next few days, while maximum temperatures are also very likely to rise by 2°C to 5°C.

Meanwhile, light rainfall continued to occur in many parts of the state during the last 24 hours, while gusty winds were observed in isolated places of the state including Shimla. Kangra received 32.4 mm rain, Bhuntar 25.6 mm, Palampur 25.4 mm, Tabo 24.5 mm, Mandi 22.4 mm, Manali 16 mm, Sundernagar 13.9 mm, Bilaspur 9.8 mm, Kalpa 8.1 mm, Shimla 5 mm and Solan 4 mm.

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Minimum temperatures in the state during the last 24 hours were normal and ranged between 4°C to 24°C. However, maximum temperatures were 2°C to 7°C below normal and ranged between 16°C to 34°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 21.2°C, Dharamshala 30.1°C, Manali 22°C, Kangra 30.6°C, Mandi 30°C, Solan 26.5°C, Sundernagar 30.9°C, Nahan 28.8°C, Kufri 15.6°C, Kasauli 23.5°C, Bhuntar 29.6°C, Chamba 28.7°C, and Kalpa 24.6°C.

With 34.8°C minimum temperatures, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 4°C minimum temperature.