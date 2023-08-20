Rainfall likely to pick up from tomorrow

Shimla, August 19
Following subdued rainfall over the past few days, the activity is likely to increase in distribution and intensity from August 21 across the state.
Increased precipitation will continue in many parts of the state till August 24. The Meteorological Department has also warned of the possibility of isolated spells of heavy rain in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Solan and Sirmaur districts from August 21 to 23.
There could be disruption of traffic and essential services in various districts. The department has also warned of flashfloods along watershed and other channels in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.
