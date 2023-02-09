Rainfall, snow likely over next two days in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 8

The weather department has issued a forecast for rain and light to moderate snowfall at various places over the next two days. While rain is expected at isolated place in plains and low hills, a few areas in mid hills and many in high hills are likely to receive light to moderate snowfall.

On Friday, rain and snowfall is likely to get more widespread and increase in intensity, especially in the areas lying in mid and high hills. The weather is likely to remain dry from February 11.

In the past 24 hours, the weather has been dry with minimum temperatures remaining normal and the maximum temperatures staying higher than normal. Keylong recorded the lowest temperature at -12.4 degree celsius and Una the highest at 26.2 degree celsius.