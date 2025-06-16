Rainfall to continue in Himachal till June 22; yellow warning issued for several districts

Himachal Pradesh is set to receive rainfall till June 22 as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for several districts for the next six days, resulting in thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in isolated parts of the state.

According to the department, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at few places from June 18 to 20 with one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places on June 21 and 22. During this period, maximum temperatures are likely to dip by 3-4°C in the next few days while minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C in many parts of the state — thus bringing the mercury down across the state.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in many parts of the state during the last 24 hours. However, minimum and maximum temperatures across the state were normal as no drastic change was observed in the last 24 hours.

Shimla recorded 25.2°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations such as Dharamshala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 30°C, 27.2°C, 24.1°C and 23.6°C, respectively.

Maximum temperature in Solan was 32.2°C, Mandi 33.4°C, Kangra and Nahan 32.6°C, Chamba 30.9°C, Bilaspur 35.6°C, Hamirpur 38.2°C, Keylong 19.5°C, Kalpa 23.9°C, Kufri 20.5°C, Bhuntar 34.6°C, Sundernagar 34.8°C and Narkanda 22.4°C and Reckong Peo 29.5°C.

With 39.8°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at 8.3°C minimum temperature.