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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rainfall to intensify in Himachal from June 30, yellow alert issued

Rainfall to intensify in Himachal from June 30, yellow alert issued

Met Centre forecasts widespread showers till July 4, temperatures likely to dip across the state

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:39 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla on Sunday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Rainfall is set to intensify across Himachal Pradesh from June 30 onwards as the State’s Meteorological Centre has issued yellow weather alerts for various districts from June 30 onwards.

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As per the centre, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in many parts of the state till July 4, with intense showers in isolated places from June 30 onwards.

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During this period, minimum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 3°C to 5°C.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall continued to occur in isolated places of the state during the past 24 hours, while weather in most parts was dry.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were normal across the state. While maximum temperatures ranged between 21°C to 38°C, minimum temperatures were between 8°C to 29°C.

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Maximum temperature in Shimla was 27.4°C, Dharamshala 33°C, Manali 28.8°C, Solan 32°C, Kangra 36.8°C, Mandi 35.6°C, Sundernagar 35.5°C, Bilaspur 37°C, Kufri 21.5°C, Keylong 25.9°C, Reckong Peo 30.9°C, Bhuntar 35.1°C, Kalpa 26.6°C and Nahan 32.5°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 38°C, which was recorded in Una while the lowest minimum temperature was 8.3°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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