Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rains reveal rot: Kangra’s infra fails to withstand monsoon fury

Rains reveal rot: Kangra’s infra fails to withstand monsoon fury

Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Rainwater has created a mess on the highway in Shahpur.
Torrential rains continue to batter Kangra district, severely impacting towns such as Bhagsunag, Nagrota Bagwan, Shahpur, Jwalamukhi and Ranital near Dehra. The relentless monsoon not only disrupts daily life but also lays bare the fragility of public infrastructure, raising serious concerns about the quality and preparedness of development works.

One of the most affected stretches is the Dharamsala-McLeodganj National Highway, which has started to sink once again. Vulnerable spots — damaged during last year’s monsoon — remain neglected and are quickly deteriorating further. The footpath to the popular Bhagsunag waterfall has developed dangerous cracks and is reportedly subsiding in several sections, posing a grave threat to unsuspecting tourists. Locals warn that without immediate repairs, a serious accident is imminent.

At Thaanpuri near Nagrota Bagwan, the absence of a protective wall along the Pathankot-Mandi highway puts nearby homes at risk, with residents living in constant fear of a downpour triggering a collapse. Meanwhile, in Shahpur and Draman, communities have sharply criticised the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for incomplete drainage work. Rainwater is infiltrating homes and shops, a fallout of disrupted, aging drainage systems.

Even the historic Jwalamukhi Temple is not spared. Heavy mud and slush have blocked its main approach road, while overflowing sewage chambers compound the distress for visiting devotees. This situation starkly highlights the lack of pre-monsoon planning by the Nagar Panchayat, Jalshakti (JSD) and the Public Works Department (PWD).

In Bathu-ka-Pul, large rocks have broken through the protective wire-mesh along the Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway, posing a life-threatening risk to travellers. Across rural parts of the district, village paths are being washed away, underscoring the poor construction quality and inadequate design by local panchayats and contracted agencies.

Experts and locals alike decry the ongoing cycle of neglect. “Every year, the same pattern repeats — poor construction, flooding, destruction, and then fresh contracts with no accountability,” noted a local engineer. As the monsoon shows no signs of relenting, public patience grows thin and urgent intervention becomes the need of the hour.

