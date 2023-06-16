Rainwater enters shops

Even before the onset of the monsoon, rainfall at regular intervals has started creating problems for people in the Vikasnagar area of Shimla as rainwater enters several shops. The authorities should address this issue on priority. —Rajiv, Vikasnagar, Shimla

More ambulance-friendly roads sought in Shimla

Medical services are a basic necessity, but there are many places in Shimla that do not have ambulance-friendly roads. The department concerned should make it a priority to build such roads to all localities so that lives can be saved during medical emergencies. —Surbhi Goyal, Shimla

Expedite work on lift near Lakkar Bazaar

People are facing inconvenience as they have to climb and descend through broken path in the Lakkar Bazaar area of Shimla. Work on the lift is progressing at a snail’s pace. The authorities should expedite the work and make the lift functional at the earliest. —Suresh Kumar, Shimla

