Raise Medical Officers’ pay ceiling limit, Himachal govt urged

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 1

The Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association (HPMOA) has urged the state government to increase the pay ceiling limit of Medical Officers (MOs) as per the recommendations of the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission.

Sushil Sharma, press secretary of the HPMOA, said today that the government had reduced the No Practicing Allowance (NPA) from 25 per cent to 20 per cent, causing a loss of Rs 19,000 per month to them. The government was bound to implement the recommendations of the Pay Commission in totality. —