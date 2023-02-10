Raise state's share in power projects to 15%: CM to Centre

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Power RK Singh in New Delhi yesterday and urged him to enhance the state’s share in power projects that were commissioned 25 years ago and had repaid all loans.

Govt to give land for EV charging stations Union Power Minister RK Singh assured Sukhu of help in setting up a green energy plant in Spiti valley

The state government to provide land and power to set up charging stations for electric vehicles

Himachal willing to generate green hydrogen, said Sukhu

Sukhu requested the Union Minister to enhance the state’s share in power projects from 12 per cent to 15 per cent. He informed RK Singh that a 12,000 MW hydropower potential was yet to be harnessed in the state. “Hydropower development is the key engine for the economic growth of Himachal Pradesh. It makes a direct and significant contribution to the economy in terms of revenue generation, employment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life. Besides, the state also has an ample scope for setting up solar power projects,” he said.

He said that the state government had relaxed rules and procedures for investors and all Deputy Commissioners had been empowered to give permissions. “The state government is committed to according all necessary permissions in a time-bound manner, especially in the energy sector to ease the application process for investment in projects,” he added.

Sukhu said that the government was mulling to enter into agreements in stages with power companies. The first stage would be for the period of loan repayment and the second part would begin after loan repayment. He also raised the issue of the Luhri power project being executed by the SJVNL. He urged the Union Minister that a fresh agreement be signed for enhancing the state’s share in the Luhri project.

He said that the Supreme Court had passed orders in favour of the state government pertaining to its share and the payment of arrears by the BBMB. He added that the BBMB should be directed to pay arrears to the state government.

Sukhu told the Union Minister that the lease period of the Shanan project was over and the state government would soon take it over.

Sukhu said that the detailed project report for a transmission line to evacuate green energy would also be prepared. He added that the state was looking forward to generate green hydrogen. “Himachal Pradesh is the only power surplus state in the country. Power projects will be executed on the revenue sharing basis,” he said.