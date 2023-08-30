Raised ducts along roads lead to flooding in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 29

Raised ducts constructed along roads under the Smart City project for laying underground power cables are proving to be the bane of some areas in Dharamsala city. In some areas, ducts have been constructed by digging up natural drains along the roads.

Rainwater flooded several houses and Molly road stretches in Dharamsala as such ducts have been constructed on a natural drain.

Local resident Rajiv Sharma says these ducts have utilised the space of natural drains along the roads. Now, these ducts have blocked the natural passage of water, leading to flooding on several stretches of the road between Himachal Pradesh University’s regional centre and Sacred Heart School, he adds.

The residents of the area fear that the blockade of the natural flow of water along the steep road may cause damage to private and public properties.

JM Pathania, former commissioner of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation and former MD of the Dharamsala Smart City project, says that in the original project, about 44-km road stretches in the city were to be made smart roads.

Under the project, the minimum width of the roads was to be 12 m, including 7-metre wide metalled road and 5-metre wide footpaths. Smart lights were also to be put up along the roads. Utility ducts having provision for sewerage, water, electricity and telecom cables, were also planned along the roads.

