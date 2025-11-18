DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Raising Day of 17 Battalion of Punjab Regiment celebrated

Raising Day of 17 Battalion of Punjab Regiment celebrated

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Former officers and soldiers of the regiment during the event.
The 63rd Rising Day of 17th Battalion of Punjab Regiment was celebrated at Pansai village in Hamirpur district by former officers and soldiers near here yesterday. They paid tributes to the martyred soldiers and observed a two-minute silence.

Major Prem Singh Kharwal, who was chief guest of the function, said that Punjab Regiment was the first regiment to be raised after Independence in 1962 as part of the expansion plans of the Indian Army. He added that many soldiers of the regiment had won gallantry awards for their actions during the 1965 and 1971 wars.

The retired officers, including Honorary Captain Ranjit, Tarsem, Kashiram, Ratan Singh, Milap Singh, Captain Hemraj, Subedar Major Gyanchand, Captain Shyam Singh, Subedar Major Bhup Singh, Sanjay Kumar and ex-servicemen from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh of the 17th Battalion of Punjab Regiment were present.

