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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Raja Hari Sen Memorial cricket tourney kicks off at Sundernagar

Raja Hari Sen Memorial cricket tourney kicks off at Sundernagar

The event saw active participation from players of the Mandi district U-19 girls’ team

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Officials and participants at the tournament in Sundernagar.
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The Raja Hari Sen Memorial Cricket Tournament commenced with enthusiasm and a festive spirit at the ground of Maharaja Lakshman Sen Memorial College at Sundernagar in Mandi district yesterday.

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The tournament was officially inaugurated by Ajay Rana, president, Mandi Cricket Association. He paid tribute to Raja Hari Sen, highlighting his legacy and contributions to society. He also inspired young cricketers to take inspiration from such figures and uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship.

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The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries, including Dharamender Gill, Rupender Vaidya and former principals of the host institution—Padam Singh Guleria, Ajay Kapoor and Kameshwar Thakur.

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Noted cricket personalities also graced the occasion, including former Himachal Ranji player Praveen Sen, along with current Ranji Trophy players Mukesh Sharma and Kaul Singh, who is also serving as a coach at the Mandi district sub-centre.

The event saw active participation from players of the Mandi district U-19 girls’ team, senior district team members, captains of all 32 participating teams, and around 300 spectators, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.

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According to Ajay Rana, the tournament will feature 32 teams, competing in a knockout format. The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 50,000.

The match fixtures were finalised through a draw conducted during the ceremony under the supervision of Dharamender Gill.

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