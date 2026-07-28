Rajasthan-based company bags Pinjore-Baddi highway tender

Rajasthan-based Ganpati Bharat Private Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for the pending work of the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh four-laning project in the financial bids evaluated today by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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The firm’s bid of Rs 378.48 crore was 36.52 per cent lower than the bid amount of Rs 594 crore for which 11 firms had participated. While one bidder was disqualified, the other 10 competed fiercely for the work, an official of the NHAI said.

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There is a scramble for securing national highway works within big firms, prompting participating companies to bid at lower rates.

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The lowest bidder will receive a Letter of Intent, followed by submission of a bank guarantee amounting to 3-5 per cent of the bid value before the agreement is signed. The entire award process is expected to be completed within the next two months while actual construction work is likely to resume after the monsoon subsides in September.

The project, which has remained in limbo since the original contractor, Gujarat-based Patel Infrastructure Limited, abandoned the work nearly a year ago, is now set to resume.

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The fresh tender witnessed an unusually prolonged process, with 22 postponements since September 2025, as NHAI exercised caution after its previous experience with Patel Infrastructure, which had secured the contract at 37 per cent below the estimated cost but later withdrew, citing financial constraints.

The 36-km highway, including 17.37 km in Himachal Pradesh, is a key connectivity corridor for the Baddi industrial belt. Launched in April 2022 with a September 2024 completion target, the project suffered a major setback after Patel Infrastructure exited in June 2025, having completed only 45 per cent of the work, citing land acquisition delays and utility shifting issues. Residents are likely to wait at least another year for its completion.