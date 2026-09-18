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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rajasthan man dies after setting himself on fire at Jwalamukhi temple in Himachal

Rajasthan man dies after setting himself on fire at Jwalamukhi temple in Himachal

Ramdas, a Jhalawar resident, suffered severe burns in the incident and died during treatment at Tanda hospital; police probe under way

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 03:12 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening when Ramdas visited the temple to pay obeisance. He allegedly doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire. Image credit/iStock
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A man from Rajasthan died on Friday after allegedly setting himself on fire at the Jwalamukhi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdas, a resident of Jhalawar in Rajasthan.

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According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening when Ramdas went to the temple to pay obeisance. He allegedly doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire, sustaining severe burn injuries.

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People present at the spot informed the police and tried to put out the flames. Ramdas died during treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital in Tanda on Friday morning, police said.

Dehra SP Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the incident and said the matter is being probed.

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