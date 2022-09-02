Rajasthan man held in Himachal constable recruitment examination paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 1

The Arki police arrested another accused Ravi Sharma, a Rajasthan resident, in the constable recruitment examination paper leak case last evening.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in three days police custody. Ealier, 30 persons have been arrested in the case registered by the Arki police on April 17.

Ravi was arrested after Subhash, a Sikar resident arrested earlier this week, claimed to have given him the cash collected for providing the leaked question paper, said SP, Solan, Virender Sharma.

Ravi claims to have further handed over the cash to a resident of Sonepat in Haryana. The police had directed him to join investigation, following which he surrendered before the Arki police last evening and was arrested.

The police had arrested 31 persons so far but they were yet to unearth the entire nexus that seems to be getting murkier as more agents are found to be involved in the case.

