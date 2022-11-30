Rajasthan trader beaten to death at Kullu fair

KULLU, NOVember 29
A trader from Rajasthan, who had come to take part in the Budhi Diwali fair at Nirmand, was beaten to death with sticks by two persons at sports ground, Tamiuni, yesterday.
The police reached the spot, registered a case of murder and arrested the accused. The police took action on the basis of statements of witnesses. The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Verma (40) of Kota district.
A tussle took place there regarding the setting up of a shop at the fair around 8 pm. The fight started after a minor argument. Rameshwar was assaulted by the duo and was done to death.
Sumit Kumar of Hamirpur, witness, has given a statement to the police and identified Pawan Kumar (26) and Praveen Kumar (29) of Mandi, who were involved in thrashing Rameshwar. After inflicting serious injuries on the victim, the accused left the spot.
The police took the victim to the hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said the police had arrested the accused.
