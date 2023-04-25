Rajbir, Sunita steal the show in mountain biking tourney

Tribune News Services

Shimla, April 24

Rajbir from Shimla won the ‘King of Shivalik’ title and Dehradun’s Sunita Shreshta Dolma was adjudged the ‘Queen of Shivalik’ in the 10th MTB Shimla competition that concluded on Sunday.

Organised by Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), the competition was held in MTB-XCM /XCO style race, which was open to both amateurs and professionals. The race saw participants from 12 states and 21 cities across the country. There were participants from armed forces, cycling clubs and national qualifiers. As many as 88 riders in the 11-65 age group participated in various events.

The two-day event was held on the tracks around Mashobra, Kufri, Moolkoti and Bekhalti on Day 1 and on the challenging forests trails of Pottershill on Day 2 in Shimla.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh had flagged off the race on April 21. “We are committed to promoting the sport of mountain cycling all over the state. We are planning to do more challenges in future,” said HASTPA president Mohit Sood.