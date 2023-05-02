Rajeev Bindal accuses Himachal CM of violating code of conduct

Shimla, May 1

Rajeev Bindal, state BJP president, today accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of violating the model code of conduct by approaching the voters after campaign for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) ended yesterday.

Bindal said that despite that the campaigning for the SMC polls ending on April 30, the CM was violating this order by convincing people to vote in favour of the Congress candidates.

“Even though campaign got over yesterday, the CM today visited Sanjauli at 5.30 pm and approached the Tibetan voters to support Congress candidates. The CM has been violating the model code of conduct which clearly shows that the Congress is jittery,” he alleged.