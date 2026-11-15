Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rajesh Dharmani hails Nehru's leadership at Children's Day event in Ghumarwin

Rajesh Dharmani hails Nehru's leadership at Children's Day event in Ghumarwin

article_Author
Dinesh Kanwar
Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:57 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani with students at the annual prize distribution function at government school in Ghumarwin Bilaspur.
Advertisement

The visionary leadership, modern outlook and development-oriented policies of the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, laid a strong foundation for the reconstruction of modern India after Independence. This was stated by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing students at the annual prize distribution function organised to mark Children’s Day at Government Senior Secondary School, Kathlag, in the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency. Around 200 students from seven schools in the region participated in the event.

Paying tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, the minister said Nehru regarded children as the future of the nation. He believed that a strong nation could be built only by providing children with quality education, equal opportunities and a conducive environment for their overall development.

Dharmani highlighted that several prestigious institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), were established during Nehru’s tenure. The development of public sector steel plants in Bhilai, Durgapur and Rourkela also gained momentum during this period. Multipurpose projects such as the Bhakra-Nangal Dam created new opportunities for irrigation and power generation across the country. These institutions and projects played a significant role in shaping modern India.

Dharmani said Children’s Day was not merely an occasion for celebration but also an opportunity to reflect on society’s responsibilities towards children’s rights, education and holistic development. He urged students to pursue their goals with hard work, discipline and a positive attitude.

Advertisement

The minister said a systematic approach was being adopted to expand education, skill development, sports and infrastructure in the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency. Efforts were under way to establish a Skill Academy and a Skill University in the region. Through a modern Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and a sports skill centre, the youth would receive employment-oriented training, while opportunities would also be created to nurture sporting talent.

He said strengthening road connectivity in villages across the constituency, including the Baddaghat area, was a priority for the government. Efforts were being made to connect every village with a metalled road. In addition, work on an electrical substation costing Rs 72 crore had commenced. Once completed, the project would significantly strengthen the region’s power supply infrastructure. He said the project could take around one-and-a-half to two years to complete as it involved the procurement of specialised, customised transformers.

The minister assured residents that the sports ground at Government Senior Secondary School, Kathlag, would be paved and the examination hall currently under construction would be completed and made available to students soon. Dharmani also honoured students who had excelled in academics, sports and other co-curricular activities by presenting them with awards. He wished them success in their future endeavours.

Advertisement

Later, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the 19th Sub-Junior and 23rd Junior State-Level Korfball Championship at Government Senior Secondary School, Galiyan, in Bilaspur district. Teams from eight districts and 86 clubs across the state are participating in the championship.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts