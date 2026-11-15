The visionary leadership, modern outlook and development-oriented policies of the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, laid a strong foundation for the reconstruction of modern India after Independence. This was stated by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing students at the annual prize distribution function organised to mark Children’s Day at Government Senior Secondary School, Kathlag, in the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency. Around 200 students from seven schools in the region participated in the event.

Paying tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, the minister said Nehru regarded children as the future of the nation. He believed that a strong nation could be built only by providing children with quality education, equal opportunities and a conducive environment for their overall development.

Dharmani highlighted that several prestigious institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), were established during Nehru’s tenure. The development of public sector steel plants in Bhilai, Durgapur and Rourkela also gained momentum during this period. Multipurpose projects such as the Bhakra-Nangal Dam created new opportunities for irrigation and power generation across the country. These institutions and projects played a significant role in shaping modern India.

Dharmani said Children’s Day was not merely an occasion for celebration but also an opportunity to reflect on society’s responsibilities towards children’s rights, education and holistic development. He urged students to pursue their goals with hard work, discipline and a positive attitude.

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The minister said a systematic approach was being adopted to expand education, skill development, sports and infrastructure in the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency. Efforts were under way to establish a Skill Academy and a Skill University in the region. Through a modern Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and a sports skill centre, the youth would receive employment-oriented training, while opportunities would also be created to nurture sporting talent.

He said strengthening road connectivity in villages across the constituency, including the Baddaghat area, was a priority for the government. Efforts were being made to connect every village with a metalled road. In addition, work on an electrical substation costing Rs 72 crore had commenced. Once completed, the project would significantly strengthen the region’s power supply infrastructure. He said the project could take around one-and-a-half to two years to complete as it involved the procurement of specialised, customised transformers.

The minister assured residents that the sports ground at Government Senior Secondary School, Kathlag, would be paved and the examination hall currently under construction would be completed and made available to students soon. Dharmani also honoured students who had excelled in academics, sports and other co-curricular activities by presenting them with awards. He wished them success in their future endeavours.

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Later, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the 19th Sub-Junior and 23rd Junior State-Level Korfball Championship at Government Senior Secondary School, Galiyan, in Bilaspur district. Teams from eight districts and 86 clubs across the state are participating in the championship.