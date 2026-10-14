Rajiv Gandhi had granted right to vote to 18-year-old youths: Bittu

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had recognised the strength of younger generations and granted the right to vote to 18-year-old youths to participate in the process to elect their representatives in all democratic bodies of the country, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, while addressing college students on the inauguration of the Himachal Pradesh University Inter College Youth Festival in Hamirpur on Tuesday.

He said that Rajiv Gandhi understood that the youth were capable and discerning, therefore, they should strive to realise their vision. He urged the youth to understand the Indian Constitution and the democratic system, stay away from drugs and to act as vigilant guardians of the nation and society.

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The five-day Inter-College Youth Festival of Himachal Pradesh University commenced at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial College. Over 600 students of 42 colleges are participating in 11 different categories of music and song competitions.

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Bittu said that such events provided excellent opportunities to the talented youth. He stessed the immense power of music and its crucial role in fostering a positive atmosphere in educational institutions.

The host college principal Sangeeta Singh and organising secretary Poonam Sharma provided detailed information about the festival. Naresh Thakur, convener and adviser of the State Drug De-addiction Board, Ajay Sharma, Chairman of the APMC, and other party office-bearers were present on the occasion.